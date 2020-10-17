These are the most popular pet costumes this year

Did you dress up your pet this year?

ST. LOUIS — Do you dress your pet up for Halloween?

Turns out – an estimated 29 million people do it every year, so you’re not alone!

A survey from the National Retail Federation found the most popular costumes for pets consist of pumpkins, hot dogs and superheroes.

About 10% of pet parents plan to dress their furry friends in a pumpkin costume, according to the survey.

Veterinarians advise to start with something simple like a bandana to see if your pet is comfortable. If so, then you can add other elements.

Dr. Jennifer Freeman, a veterinarian from PetSmart said while Halloween may look different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but having a fun and safe time with your pet is still possible.

"If you choose to celebrate Halloween by dressing up your pet this year, it's important to carefully introduce costumes to your pet so they don't get stressed," said Freeman. "Begin by using simple accessories like a bandana instead of a full-fledged outfit. If they allow something simple, reward them with a treat and some praise, then gradually introduce additional costume items to put your pet at ease."