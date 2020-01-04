The Humane Society of Pulaski County is holding a contest as a way to bring some joy during what most would consider a challenging time.

You can enter your pet, or vote for your favorite!

People can vote as often as they like and votes will be displayed on the contest web page as they come in.

All proceeds will go to the care of the dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Click here to vote and/or enter!

Prizes:

Winners will have the option of an e-gift card from Amazon, Target, Walmart or Kroger. We will email you after the contest to get your preference.

All prizes were generously donated by our Board of Directors so that all funds raised in the contest go directly to taking care of our animals.

1st- $125

2nd - $100

3rd - $50

4th - $25