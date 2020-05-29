RALEIGH, N.C. — As high school seniors miss out on their prom nights due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of them have been finding innovative ways to celebrate.
But, a thoughtful 7-year-old in Raleigh, North Carolina, decided it was time for a grand gesture on behalf of a special senior.
Curtis Rogers, who will soon be a second-grader, created a mini-prom for his babysitter, Rachel Chapman. Chapman is a senior at Sanderson High School.
CBS News says he planned the backyard prom all by himself and even asked Rachel with a thoughtful "promposal." Two days after asking Rachel to prom, Curtis -- wearing a bow tie -- hosted her at his house.
Rachel wore a gown. And, a pool noodle was used to ensure they were social distancing by staying six feet apart.
There was even a special menu: Chick-fil-A and smoothies.
"It was really sweet, really thoughtful. He even remembered my favorite drink and the condiments I like at Chick-fil-A," Rachel told CBS affiliate WNCN.
They danced together -- the pool noodle separating them the whole time.
CBS News contributed to this report.
