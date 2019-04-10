LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock apartment tenants are protesting “dangerous living conditions” and they want something done about it.

The protests took place at Big Country Chateau Apartments off Colonel Glenn in Little Rock.

Residents are complaining of multiple issues within their buildings. They say there is mold, sewage backups, and no gas. This is the same apartment complex that had a gas leak just a few nights ago.

These are problems the residents have apparently had for several months.

Thursday, the residents gathered in front of the complex, rallying for better conditions.

The protesters then marched to the manager’s office, but the doors were locked and there was no answer. One resident said she’s been dealing with mold and no gas, and now she’s moving out.

"I have a leak in my apartment and they have not fixed it. It's been going on since the 11th and it's the 3rd. And I have to get 10 gallon buckets," said Sharon Barnes, a resident.

"It's a struggle to know your friend is going through these things, and it's not much you can do to get them out this situation, because they're stuck in the lease, and they can't just up and leave because they still have to pay bills here no matter what they're going through," said Elyxzius Frankley with Arkansas Renters United.

Apartment managers have yet to comment on the living conditions or how they are working to handle the problems.

Arkansas state law does not require landlords to fix any repairs, but an attorney we spoke with said the best thing to do, is to carefully read the lease before moving in and ask the landlord who will be in charge of repairs before moving in.

