One of the most successful fundraising events in Central Arkansas has run its course.

Leaders with Susan G. Komen Arkansas announced Tuesday evening that it will not hold a Race for the Cure this year, but will be replacing it with a new event they hope will raise more money and more solidarity in the fight against breast cancer.

They announced plans for a MORE THAN PINK Walk on October 26 that they believe will be a similar but improved event.

“Nationally, 5Ks are kind of on the decline,” Aimee Shelby explained, “and we weren’t seeing as many registered participants here in Little Rock. And we really wanted to get back to the mission of Susan G. Komen, which is early detection, prevention, and also, honoring the people that we’ve lost and remembering those people, and also helping those who are currently fighting their battle with breast cancer.”

Shelby, a co-chair of the walk, said the national Susan G. Komen organization recently began a pilot program to test whether a walk would be more effective than the traditional 5K race, and a small number of cities have tried it so far. “The ones that have done it have seen an increase in their fundraising and an increase in participant experience,” Shelby added. “They’ve had a better experience for everyone involved in the walk.”

Linda Little, a 28-year breast cancer survivor, said Race for the Cure held a special place in her heart. “I love it,” she said. “I think that the Komen event every year has been the biggest encouragement and source of hope for me, because when I see all of those survivors there…from the beginning—I was in the first race and we’ve gone every year since then—it’s that hope that if they can survive, I can survive.”

Dr. Sharp Malak, a breast cancer specialist at UAMS, said the mortality rate for breast cancer patients has declined by 40 percent since 1975.

“I think, 28 years ago, when you got a diagnosis for breast cancer, you thought you were going to die,” Little said. “You know, it was less prevalent and there were fewer treatments for it. So, it was a scary diagnosis then, but I think today, it’s more improved in that there are more options for treatment.”

Outcomes for breast cancer patients have improved in part because of non-profits such as Susan G. Komen and events like Race for the Cure, which have raised billions of dollars for research, education, prevention, and support services. The Little Rock version of Race for the Cure was among the biggest in the nation, drawing upwards of 15,000 participants and 30,000 spectators each year.

“It is a big honor to have survived so long and be able to encourage other people in their survival,” Little said. “I think that every time I see the women go over the bridge and I see all those pink shirts, it gives me chill bumps, because I know they’ve all made it, they’ve all survived, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Despite her affinity for Race for the Cure, Little said she is excited to hear it is being replaced by a more casual walk. “I love it, because I’ve always walked,” she explained. “And I think that, wherever I was in the crowd, most people around me were walking. And it gives you time to visit with the people around you, see who they’re representing, in terms of honoring people who have cancer, their family/friends/sisters/whatever. I just think it’s special to take that time and walk through it without being in a hurry.”

Shelby believed slowing the pace would create a more intimate day for the participants. Susan G. Komen Arkansas plans to have tents near the First Security Amphitheater with interactive exhibits that further connect walkers to the cause and the organization.

“It’s not about the 5K,” she said. “For years, it was a 5K and it was successful. However, it doesn’t matter where we’re walking to or for how long, it’s a matter of why we’re walking and it’s a matter of bringing people together.

“It’s kind of bringing it back to our roots. We had 25 great years with the Race for the Cure, and now we’re going to try something new, and I think it’s really going to enhance everyone’s experience and bring it back to the mission.”

The walk will start and end near the amphitheater, instead of the traditional Race for the Cure spot near the Little Rock side of the Broadway Bridge. The route will still take walkers over both the Broadway and Main Street bridges and cover roughly two miles.

Men and boys had previously been able to show their support on Race day as part of the “3 Miles of Men.” Since the length of the course has changed, the name of that group has also changed to Ko-Men.

“We hope to get everyone’s buy-in,” Shelby said. “You know, at first, people are a little hesitant to change from the Race for the Cure. It was just, always it was the Race for the Cure and that’s what it was. And everyone just loved it, and it’s been 25 years of wonderful experiences for so many people. But the more we tell people about it, and how it’s going to feel and what it’s going to look like, people are all in.”

“I’m blessed to be on the survivor side,” Little stated. “But, my hope is for those who are still fighting, that they’ll survive also. And I think it gives them hope.”