MAYFLOWER. Ark. (KTHV) – Some Arkansas farmers are experiencing problems with their fall crops this year because of heavy rainfall last month.

"It's wet. You can't do your rides. Pumpkins don't like the water,” Pat Schaefers said.

A few miles off I-40 in Mayflower, you'll find the Corn Maze at Lollie. By this time of year, the popular maze should have been open for a few weeks by now, but recent rainfall delayed business.

"We don't have the volume of people and if you don't have people they don't spend money so your income is hurt,” Schaefers said.

Schaefers and her family own the 14-acre corn maze. She said even though the last few days have been dry, the trails are still muddy.

The maze officially opened Friday, so be prepared to get dirty.

"We're trying to encourage people to dress for muddy, wet conditions,” she said.

The corn maze is not the only part of the Schaefers’ family business that saw problems with the rain. Pumpkins have also started to rot.

"Our yields are down quite a bit. Wet weather causes diseases and more insect pressure,” Daryl Schaefers said.

Daryl said the pumpkin patch lost almost half its pumpkins because of heavy rainfalls in August.

"There in August is kind of a critical month because that's when the vines are just starting to set on pumpkins,” he said.

Daryl said he will likely run out of pumpkins in the next few weeks.

"That's probably the worst part of it. We don't have as many of our own pumpkins, so we have to purchase from other growers,” he said.

But despite the rainy setback, the Schaefers family is still looking forward to a successful fall.

"Last year was a pretty rough year too, so hopefully next year will be better,” Daryl said.

Both the Corn Maze at Lollie and Schaefers & Collins Pumpkin Patch are open this weekend. The corn maze theme is dinosaurs and it will be open until October 28. Make sure to wear old tennis shoes or rain boots!

