They are the first people to help someone when they get hurt, but their numbers keep falling.

Ambulance operators are worried after a new report showed that approximately 800 EMS professionals did not renew their licenses in the state of Arkansas.

Ken Kelley, President and CEO of ProMed Ambulance, said over the phone Wednesday that it is a significant number but not surprising, because the number of working paramedics and EMTs in the state has been in a long, steady decline.

In a post to its Facebook page this week, the Arkansas Ambulance Association (ArAA) said, “on the surface, the reduction in workforce professionals seems to echo the outcry of industry leaders who are facing significant recruitment and retention challenges. The ArAA is continuing its work to help identify industry trends and find ways to work with stakeholders to, in a sense, stop the bleed of its most valuable asset — the EMS professional.”

Leadership at MEMS hopes it can continue to buck the trend. Jon Swanson, the agency’s executive director, said turnover among paramedics and EMTs has dropped from a peak of 25 people per year to five.

Two classes are in progress at MEMS; one for rookies wanting to become EMTs, and another for EMTs who want a promotion to paramedic.

Jordan Tarvin is among those excited about starting a new career as an EMT. “It’s,” she said with a pause, describing the difficulty level of the course, “they compare it often to drinking out of a firehose. It’s a lot all at once! But, we have really great instructors, so it makes it not as bad.”

She said she signed up in large part because of her parents, one of whom works for the Bryant Police Department, and the other for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. But Tarvin said her love of medicine steered her away from law enforcement and toward emergency medicine.

“Because of the first-responder aspect of my family, like I said, it’s been my entire life,” she explained. “And so, it’s something I’m used to, and I really appreciate and look up to in my parents. So, having my opportunity to help the community out is really exciting.”

Swanson said MEMS is the only ambulance service in Arkansas with its own training program for which students earn college-level credit. He claimed that some schools are dropping their EMS classes because they do not have enough interest. Some students who want the programs are then left behind, and the result is that the state fails to produce enough qualified candidates.

Swanson added that 600 non-renewals is typical, so he was concerned to find out the number was approximately 800.

Chance Dryer is in his ninth year as an EMT at MEMS. He said Wednesday he has watched lots of colleagues come and go.

“It’s very common, for several reasons: the nature of the job, whether or not they can. They come in with well intention, and they get on that first critical call and they realize they can’t deal with it. Whether or not they have an experience in the past that caused them to have that trigger in their mind that they can’t deal with it, or they never had been in a situation like that where they have to see some of the things we have to see. And, some people don’t have the critical thinking. Some people get in it and the stress of the job, they just freeze up, and they just realize, ‘this probably isn’t for me. I should probably not be in this setting where people are calling us in their darkest hour.”

He added that some people quit the job because a tough call triggers an emotion from their past that fills them with doubt. Others know instantly that emergency medicine is not for them.

“Some people get on that first critical call and they check out,” he stated. “Some people are still in school when it happens. They just say, ‘look, thank y’all for the opportunity. We can’t do this.’ And then, sometimes, it takes years.”

Swanson said the stress of the job, long shifts, and the low starting salary are the most common reasons why EMTs and paramedics quit. Dryer said MEMS is good about caring for the mental health of its employees, and they lean on each other to make it through difficult days.

“It’s challenging because you’re always—you’re always on call,” he said. “You’re always in a position where there’s no downtime, and sometimes that can be challenging, just knowing that at any minute, you could have that critical call.”

Dryer hopes to not be an EMT for long. He is in a different class, studying to become a paramedic. He said a case of self-doubt, the kind that makes some people quit, drove him to seek the promotion.

“I had a call--I’m going to say it’s been about a year or two, now—where I had a guy who was in his 50’s,” he recalled. “He was having some chest pain and some high blood pressure issues, and I got the call because of the tiered system, and it was great. But I recognized, this man needed a paramedic. He needed more than I had to offer him.

“And I treated him and he had a good outcome, but just knowing that things could’ve gone south, just knowing that I could’ve been in a situation where I didn’t have that knowledge, I didn’t have that skillset, I took it upon myself to say, “I’m doing this, I’m out on the street, I’m running these calls, and I don’t have enough knowledge.’ And it took me eight years to figure that out, but I finally had that confidence that I looked at it and said, I need to do this. If not for me and my family, for my community.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health the total number of people holding EMS licenses is 6,980, which is roughly the same as it has been for the last six years. Licenses must be renewed every two years, and 2,843 providers renewed their licenses while 1,556 obtained their initial licenses.

Swanson said those numbers may not reflect current staffing levels for ambulance operators, because some people leave the job before their license expires, and others renew their license even after they retire.