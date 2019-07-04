One of North Little Rock’s oldest neighborhoods is in the early stages of a comeback.

Saturday’s Rose City Day party ended early because of the rain, but was a chance for residents to show that there are sunny days ahead.

“We have a good group here,” Shirley Abel said.

Approximately 300 members of that group showed up at the School Street Park for a little fun before the storms arrived.

“Well, we had a good turnout, though,” Marshall Fields stated, “and got to meet a lot of great people.”

Rose City Day is an annual block party, but Abel, a longtime resident, said 2019 was the first year that the Rose City Business Association partnered with the Rose City Neighborhood Association to host the party. Nearby restaurants and business set up tables, and Shoppers Value Foods provided hot dogs and chips.

“We love to support our community, love to be involved,” Fields, the store’s manager, said.

The business association has helped get decorative banners installed on light posts in the neighborhood, and Greater Love Community Church is renovating the old Rose City Elementary School into a community center. Events like the annual Rose City Day party are another way in which neighborhood leaders are revitalizing their section of North Little Rock.

"Rose City has had a bad reputation over the years, which, there’s nothing to really show that bad reputation is there,” Abel explained. “It’s just a reputation. And, as you can see, when people get together, we have a good time. And this gives us a chance to get to know our neighbors a little bit better, so we can work together to continue to improve things out here.”

Abel said she has lived in Rose City nearly all her life. She mentioned that the neighborhood’s next big initiative will be to lean on the landlords that do not keep up their rental properties. She sees that as the kind of investment that will convince more people to stay, as she did, and convince businesses to join them.

“This is as close to Mayberry as any neighborhood could be,” she stated. “It’s not as it was then. But we’re getting closer.”