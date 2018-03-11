LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Thousands of people raced for the cure in Downtown Little Rock Saturday morning, Nov. 3. They not only raised awareness about breast cancer, but they also raised money to fund research programs.

"I'm here today to inspire others," said Jessica Ward.

Ward is making the trip down Broadway Street, a little slower than usual.

"I never thought I'd be walking here for myself at 30 years old," Ward said, "but here I am."

Six months ago, she got some devastating news.

"I wasn't expecting the phone call that I received that it was in fact cancer," she said.

Ward was told she has an aggressive form of breast cancer.

She said walking down this road won't be easy. She may get tired, she may get out of breath, but she's not giving up and there are three little reasons why.

"I want to beat cancer and be here to watch my babies grow up," Ward said.

She is fighting to continue to be part of their lives.

"My husbands the only supporting our family," Ward said. "I had to quit my job for a little bit. We have three small children."

But she isn't in this fight alone. She graduated from the Salon Professional Academy, a program that raises funds for someone in need every year.

"This year it happens to be one of our graduates," said academy coordinator Lauren Mahone, "and so we're even more excited to help raise money for her."

The school is having a benefit hair show to raise money for her family.

"When you donate money you know, you hope it goes to the right places," said Mahone "but you really don't get to see those people. And when we do our event, it allows you to see who it's going to. You can see their progress."

Her peers will continue to cheer her on after she has a double mastectomy next week. Until her hair grows back, Ward is all smiles when she wears her wig made by the salon students.

"Every time that she's come up to the school she's been smiling," Amber Ditto, academy admissions director said, "always talking about you know 'I'm going to fight this, I'm going to see my kids grow up.'"

Ward's positive outlook on a tough situation has inspired them.

"She's so sure that she's going to beat it and so we all believe that she will too," Ditto said.

For now she's just taking one step at a time.

"It's beautiful to see all these women come together to support each other for a great cause," said Ward.

