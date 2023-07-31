Walmart to give discounted Walmart+ memberships to Arkansas college students

Walmart+ Student memberships will be 50% off for a limited time for eligible students.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart has announced a new membership option named Walmart+ Student, which would provide Arkansas college students with a 50% discount on their annual or monthly membership from July 28-September 7.

The Walmart+ membership includes free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum, cashback on travel, savings on gas, a Paramount+ membership, returns from home, early access to new products of special prices, Pluto TV streaming, and mobile scan and go.

