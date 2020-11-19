How to save money while shopping at Walmart

Walmart is known for it's low everyday prices, right? Well, there are ways to save even more.
First, learn the price tag code.
- According to ratherbeshopping.com, a price ending in seven is the original price like $9.97. If it ends in five or zero, that's just the first markdown. When the prices drops to end with a one, that's the cheapest it's going to get.
Go to walmart.com.
- Type in the word "refurbished" and you'll find deals on electronics like desktops under $200.
Go early.
- Bakery, meats and produce markdowns are done weekday mornings by 8 a.m. that's according to CBS news.
Get an online price match.
- Walmart.com will match prices with 28 online retailers from amazon to home depot.
Get price protection.
- You have seven days to get cash back if the cost of your item changes. Just take it back to the same Walmart along with your receipt.
And here's one more pro-tip from those in the know —If your town has a Murphy gas station, you can pay with a Walmart gift card to get 3-cents off per gallon. So next time you're in martial, load up a gift card and keep it in your car for quick and easy savings at the pump.