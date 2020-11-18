How to save on medications during the pandemic

From January to June of this year, Good-Rx reports that prescription drugs have jumped in cost by nearly 7 percent.

So here are a handful of ways to save on medications during the pandemic:

Pay out-of-pocket cash prices instead of co-pays.

MarketWatch reports that you can save as much as 80% when skip insurance altogether.

Get a 90-day supply.

This works best if you're on maintenance drug. It's much more affordable and convenient to get a 3-month supply.

Look for the best deal online.

Consider the CareCard app or a program like SingleCare or Good-Rx to find the best prices.

Evaluate your health insurance or prescription plans.

Find out which pharmacy providers are in your network and make it work for you.

Consider signing up for an HSA or FSA.

Both accounts let you contribute pre-tax income that can save on out-of-pocket expenses on all things medical including prescriptions.