How to save on medications during the pandemic

From January to June of this year, Good-Rx reports that prescription drugs have jumped in cost by nearly 7 percent.

So here are a handful of ways to save on medications during the pandemic:

Pay out-of-pocket cash prices instead of co-pays.

  • MarketWatch reports that you can save as much as 80% when skip insurance altogether.

Get a 90-day supply.

  • This works best if you're on maintenance drug. It's much more affordable and convenient to get a 3-month supply.

Look for the best deal online.

  • Consider the CareCard app or a program like SingleCare or Good-Rx to find the best prices.

Evaluate your health insurance or prescription plans.

  • Find out which pharmacy providers are in your network and make it work for you.

Consider signing up for an HSA or FSA.

  • Both accounts let you contribute pre-tax income that can save on out-of-pocket expenses on all things medical including prescriptions.

Starting in January, Medicare Part B introduces its senior savings program that limits your price on most insulins to $35 a month.

