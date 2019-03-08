A Lush pop-up shop has rolled into the SoMa neighborhood and it's full of fragrant bath bombs.

Lush is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the bath bomb. Every single one of them are handmade with natural ingredients.

Arkansas doesn't have a Lush store, so we asked if this pop-up is a sign of things to come.



"We're kind of doing this as an experiment. So, we wanted to come and say, 'Do you like us? Do you want us to come here?' So no promises, but everyone has been friendly and welcoming," brand and product expert Erica Vega said.

The pop-up will be open August 2 through August 4, right across the street from Dos Rocas.