The popular vintage-esque theme park in Branson, Missouri is offering free admission to teachers during the month of June.

From June 1 through June 30, teachers and school staff from an accredited public or private K-12 school, college, or university in the U.S. will receive a complimentary one-day admission ticket to the theme park.

Teachers can also purchase half-price one-day tickets for up to four immediate family members or one guest of their choice.

Teachers and school personnel must present a valid 2019 school photo ID or an official school paycheck stub that's been dated within the past 30 days along with a photo I.D. at the parks front gate to receive a one-day ticket.

All tickets must be used on the same day of purchase.