LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Jesse Gibson is a parent with two kids in the Little Rock School District.

After Governor Asa Hutchinson announced schools will continue to be closed for the rest of the school year, Gibson is now taking on the roll as full-time teacher.

"It's challenging. Sometimes I feel like I am wearing multiple hats and doing multiple jobs, but not doing any of them very well," said Gibson.

This is the first week for phase two of the Little Rock School District's online AMI classes. A laptop was given to students, so they could do their work from home.

Parents have been given a recommended schedule for their kids as they work from home. The daily lesson plan is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"The teachers have been great. The teachers are always available to help you and give you tips; but it's hard for parents, especially working parents," said Gibson.

This plan, however, is challenging for those who are still trying to put food on the table. Gibson said it can come down to a tough choice.

"You know, is it educate your kids or is it try to keep your business afloat or hold down your job?" Gibson added.

In a statement from LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore, he addressed some of the issues since starting online AMI.

"We want you to understand we are listening. We are paying attention to our employees, we are paying attention to you as parents, and we also are paying attention to our students," said Poore. "We are constantly also thinking about what we need to do to get better each and every day."

