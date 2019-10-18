ARKANSAS, USA — After seasons of extreme weather and some high-profile incidents involving dispatchers, there's renewed focus on the new Arkansas 911 board.

The panel held its third meeting since lawmakers started them on a long process of improving the system.

"I believe we've hit the ground running," said A.J. Gary, the director of the division of emergency management and homeland security for Arkansas.

Gary chairs the 12-member board downstairs from his office at Arkansas Dept. of Emergency Management.

The panel and people in attendance are all professionals whose careers are based on responding quickly. They are adjusting to the start of a governmental process that could take a while.

"This is going to be a big task," Gary said. "The whole 911 system that we're going to be required to do and the things that we're looking at, this is not going to be a quick process."

Arkansas is a state with plenty of low-tech pockets and the cell phone service still has gaps in many places. Cell phone calls themselves are still hard to pin down. That's where this generation is at now. This board has to get us to the next generation.

"We want to get to the ability so that when somebody calls 911, we'll be able to locate them," Gary said. "So if they're calling on a cell phone, to make sure that that call is going to the right place."

There's pressure on the board because lawmakers are expecting them to make specific benchmarks. To help reach them, they set the board up with a cut of a 911 surcharge on all Arkansas phone bills.

The board knows we feel that pinch now, while asking for patience with their process.

"We want to make sure that the changes that are made are going to be best for the citizens of this state," Gary said.

Among the agenda items was an accounting that showed the board had about $5-million in its operating accounts. They tabled a plan to hire consultants to help evaluate 911 operations across the state. They want to see how they evaluate emergency programs in other states before making a final call.

