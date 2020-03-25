LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas organizations are finding creative ways to give kids a spring break experience from their homes, and you can do a lot of them with just an internet connection.

The Little Rock Zoo had to change their plans for the week of spring break.

“It was going to be a spectacular spring break, the biggest the zoo had ever seen,” Director of Marketing and Development Joy Matlock said.

However, she said they’ve made every effort to brings the community a special experience.

“If people can’t come to the zoo, we can bring the zoo to them,” Matlock said.

Every day at 2 p.m., you can go to the zoo’s Facebook page to participate in the Around the World Safari, virtually. Kids can have Q&A with zookeepers in real-time.

“Each zookeeper will talk about the featured animal for that day, so, so far we’ve done lions, we’ve done penguins, we’ve done otters,” Matlock said.

This will be held every day through March 29.

“We wanted the children to have an interactive way to participate with our animals because after each session, you can go to our website and get activity pages,” Matlock said.

When the zoo is open to the public again, the pages can be used for a $2 admission discount.

The Museum of Discovery asked to be creative on their Facebook page and is holding a cardboard creations contest.

Lakeside School District is challenging students to create a pillow fort and share it with them online.

The Historic Arkansas Museum is closed, but their Facebook page will have live-streamed activities.

“You’re going to be able to make a cardboard loom, and these are supplies most people will have at home,” Education Coordinator Leon Tidwell said.

From your home, you can even go back in time.

“Friday, of course, it’s all about food. So people can look at our Facebook page and look at the activities regarding food. They’re going to be showing you how to toast, toast back in the day, or how you make bread. And there’s also pickling activities,” Tidwell said.

Keeping families in mind, the museum plans to provide these videos beyond spring break.

“We can provide these activities, you can be at home, you can practice social distancing, and you can still learn about Arkansas-made things and Arkansas’s past,” Tidwell said.

More ideas:

1. Take a virtual museum tour: Is there a museum you’ve always wanted to visit? Take a virtual tour online.

2. Have a movie night: Make movie snacks and turn on a new (or favorite) film that the family will enjoy.

3. Play a new game: Teach yourself or kids how to play a new game.

4. Plant a garden

5. Paint a picture

6. Have a living room picnic

