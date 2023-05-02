Pizza Hut launching 2 new menu items nationally

Hut Rewards members will have first access to try the new items beginning on Tuesday.

COLORADO, USA — Cheesesteak is arriving on pizzas nationwide.

Pizza Hut announced grilled sirloin steak will be added to its national menu for the first time ever.

The Cheesesteak-inspired recipe will be available both as pizza and a handheld melt beginning Tuesday.

Pizza Hut said its Cheesesteak Pizza, starting at $13.99, will come with sirloin steak strips, alfredo sauce, green bell peppers, onion, and topped with parmesan oregano.

The $6.99 Cheesesteak Melt comes filled with melted cheese and sirloin steak strips and loaded with toppings. The baked melt is finished with butter and parmesan oregano seasoning and served with ranch sauce for dipping.

Pizza Hut said beginning Tuesday, its Hut Rewards members have first access to be the first to try the Cheesesteak Melt on the Pizza Hut app.

