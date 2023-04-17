Former ‘SNL’ star returning for hosting duties

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” is taking two weeks off, but will return with a former cast member at the helm.

The long-running NBC comedy series announced it will take a break for the rest of April after premiering three back-to-back new episodes.

Former “SNL” member Pete Davidson will return to host the show when it returns Saturday, May 6.

Davidson will be joined by rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert, who will be that week's musical guest.

Davidson was a "Saturday Night Live" cast member for eight seasons until he announced he was leaving in May 2022. This will be his first time hosting the sketch comedy series.

Davidson is preparing for the release of his new Peacock series where he plays a fictionalized version of himself.

On Saturday, "SNL" wrapped up the last of three new episodes that featured hosts Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary,” “Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon, and Academy Award nominee Ana de Armas.

NBC said this season of “Saturday Night Live” is currently the No. 1 broadcast entertainment program in the 18-49 demo for live + 3-day viewing.

Next show!!! pic.twitter.com/AMdCeLXGOk — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 16, 2023

