'South Park' creators say they're buying Casa Bonita

"South Park" co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said on Friday that they're buying the iconic local restaurant.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It just seems fitting.

"South Park" co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone confirmed during a virtual news conference on Friday that they've reached an agreement to purchase iconic local restaurant Casa Bonita.

While they've reached an agreement, it's still pending based on bankruptcy litigation. But, Stone and Parker said they've agreed on terms to purchase the famous Lakewood restaurant.

Casa Bonita has been closed for food service since last spring, when it was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners declared bankruptcy earlier this year, and recent court filings show the owner discussed possibly of opening in late July or August.

Summit Restaurant Group currently owns Casa Bonita.

Perhaps in traditional "South Park" style, the plan is not going just for a simple purchase and continuation of service. Parker and Stone said on Friday that they want to dive off the restaurant's famous waterfall. They also have plans to improve the notoriously unappetizing food, they said.

Casa Bonita has made appearances on "South Park" over the years, with Eric Cartman once calling Casa Bonita "my most favorite place in the world."

Stone and Parker made the announcement during a virtual celebration of the show's 24-year anniversary with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday morning.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.