LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fresh crayons. A brand new pack of notebook paper. Number Two pencils with a perfect pink eraser. These capture what it means to go back to school, excited and maybe a little anxious to meet a new teacher and new friends, and ready to learn. Sadly, too many students in our community arrive on their first day of school without the supplies they need to succeed. For many families, the costs of back to school mean making critical sacrifices. For teachers, this means spending an average of nearly $500 each school year from their own pockets to make sure every student has what they need.

Together this summer, we filled supply closets at 21 local schools. Now our goal is to keep those supply closets stocked, so that teachers have what they need to make sure their students are successful all year!

Teachers and students will continue to need school supplies throughout the year. Continue your support through an online gift below.

Click here to donate toward the purchase of supplies.