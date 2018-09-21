LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - There is a shortage of skilled-labor across the country, including in central Arkansas. A decade after the Great Recession, when so many young people rode out the storm by going to college, there's now a shortfall when it comes to young people taking up trades. It’s even more complicated in that many blue-collar jobs became very technical, requiring skills beyond a high school education and a willingness to work.

“We have a need for about 75 employees,” said Amelia Bardwell, plant manager for Cameron Valves and Measurement. The company is part of Schlumberger, the oil and gas servicing conglomerate that specializes in pipelines. If you've ever seen an oil refinery, you know their products.

As the pipeline for people to take those jobs runs dry, local tech schools are trying to prime the pump as fast as they can.

“Our company partners are in a pretty huge pipeline,” said Karla Wisnant, the principal at Center of Excellence, the charter school within the renovated North Little Rock High School. “They want us out there as quickly as possible to get our kids in.”

“Our goal is we have students come through our pipeline from ninth through twelfth grade,” said Quintin Cain, the assistant principal at C.O.E. “By the time they're seniors, we want to give them the opportunity to internship with these companies or businesses that need these positions filled.”

The benefits of a higher education continue to attract most high school students, but the message of lucrative options is re-emerging.

“The potential for [making a good] living is substantial,” said Melisha Griffin, the engineering teacher at C.O.E. “They could make up to $70,000 a year with a high school education.”

Bardwell says Cameron is preparing to blast social media with the money-making jobs they have while planning to give a call to the C.O.E. to help as well. They already have arrangements with nearby University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College. Wisnant is eager to help.

“If you really want us to help, let's build a partnership that you need and come guest speak,” she said. “Come to us. Come reach out to us and tell our kids, ‘look this is what we have to offer.’”

© 2018 KTHV