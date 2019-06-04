LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A flight instructor at the Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Airport took an unusual ride to career day at Lawrence County High School. He took a plane.

The instructor was scheduled to participate in the career day at the school. He was going to fly his plane to the school as a display.

Apparently when he got near the school, he realized there was no place to land near the school. The pilot then decided to land on Highway 43, a five-lane highway, north of Lawrenceburg and then drove the plane to the school.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and FAA are investigating the incident.