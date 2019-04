NEWPORT, Ark. — Introducing Postmaster Spirits' first orange-flavored vodka, Trump Tonic.

The orange creamsicle delight is being made inside an old post office in Newport, Ark., and it could be coming to a liquor store near you!

As of now, you can only buy this vodka in Arkansas.

Postmaster Spirits Introducing Postmaster Spirits' first flavored vodka, an orange creamsicle delight, just in time for Spring.

Only small wine farms with shipping permits can mail alcohol out of Arkansas, so if you are wanting to try this Triumph Tonic, then you'll just have to make a trip down to Newport.