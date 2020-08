Congratulations to Marlissa Goldsmith and her husband Ledarius Anthony (L.A.).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Breaking news hit the THV11 newsroom this morning. But, this story will be developing for a while — nine months long to be exact.

THV11's Marlisa Goldsmith announced that she and her husband are expecting a their first child together.

Marlisa shared a picture of an adorable onesie and sign on her Facebook page this morning.

Marlisa Goldsmith TV Announcing the BIGGEST BLESSING of this pandemic!🤰🏾We can't wait to meet you.