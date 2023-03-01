Tips from a trainer on how to stick to working out this year

When it comes to really reaching fitness goals, Ridgley believes setting aside time is the best way to get it done.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — It's day two of the new year and we hope you’re still going strong on those new year’s resolutions.

For many, that resolution may be to work out more this year or start working out altogether.

5NEWS spoke with a trainer who said that it's important to be active in some way for at least sixty minutes a day, but Don Ridgley with the Marvin Altman Fitness Center at Baptist Health in Fort Smith said you can just go on a walk for as little as five minutes a day at first before eventually building up to a longer amount of time.

When it comes to the gym, he recommends finding a gym that feels like a good fit for you and seeing if your gym has a trainer on hand that will do a one-time session with you to show you how to work out to achieve your goals.

But when it comes to really reaching those fitness goals, Ridgley believes setting aside the time is the best way to get it done.

“I think the most experience and success I've had with people reaching their exercise goals is scheduling the time to do it and treating it like any other appointment: you have to schedule the time and you have to do it,” said Ridgley.

Ridgley also said that even if you can’t work out every day, you need to do sixty minutes of some kind of activity which can be as simple as doing yard work or chasing the kids around.

