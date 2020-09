A Hot Springs bridge on Walnut Valley Road started to flood while a woman was crossing in her truck.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Rain continues to drench parts of the state today, which is what led to this high water rescue earlier near Hot Springs.

The bridge on Walnut Valley Road, near Teen Challenge, started to flood while a woman was crossing in her truck.

Marty Torrez said he and another man waded into the water to rescue her.

Several people from Teen Challenge recorded the rescue on their phones.