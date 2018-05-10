A WWE event isn’t just about pro wrestling. It’s about pageantry, a great story, and people with shared passions all coming together to celebrate their love.

It’s a lot like a wedding, which is why Christine Van Buren and Kevin Menegay are celebrating their love for each other while also celebrating their love of professional wrestling.

“It’s gonna be a wedding that nobody’s gonna forget,” Menegay said. “I can’t wait for it to be the best day where I actually get to marry my best friend.”

Mary and Kevin have been wrestling fans their whole lives, so when they started dating, they had something special that tied them together. And now, they’re using it to create a special day unlike any wedding you’ve ever seen.

“When he proposed at the [2017] Royal Rumble [at the Alamodome], he opted for a wrestling-themed wedding,” Van Buren recalled. “I agreed. I said, ‘Let’s have some fun with this,’ so it all started coming together.”

This goes beyond a cake and some music, though. Kevin and Mary are going to have their own Titantron video display as they and their wedding party will walk down the aisle to music dressed as their favorite wrestlers.

The parents of the bride will be coming out as The Authority while other entrances will include Hulk Hogan, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, AJ Lee, and Macho Man Randy Savage.

By far, the cutest entrance will be Mary’s daughter, who loves Bailey. She’ll be wearing streamers and will even have her very own Bailey buddies.

The happy couple is going all in on having fun, and that’s not just for the ceremony either. They’ll have tables, ladders, and chairs at the gathering before the ceremony begins, there will be wrestling ring centerpieces at the reception, and the garter and bouquet toss will be wrestling themes as well.

There is one problematic aspect of celebrating a wedding where the theme is professional wrestling. If you’re a WWE fan, you know that no wrestling wedding goes off without a hitch.

From Test and Stephanie McMahon to Daniel Bryan and AJ Lee, nothing ever goes as planned.

“I’m scared to death that something is gonna go wrong,” Van Buren said. “We actually are ready and prepared for anything and everything to go wrong but we’re gonna be having so much fun that it’s not even gonna matter.”

One thing that Kevin will always carry with him from their special day is his ring. And yes, even that is wrestling-themed.

“My favorite wrestler is ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin,” Menegay said. “She actually created a Stone Cold Steve Austin ring with the actual authentic Stone Cold skull and it says ‘hell yeah’ on it. I get to have that for the rest of my life.”

The wedding will certainly be a spectacle that they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives, always reminded of their special day any time they watch wrestling or it comes up in conversation. And for this couple, that’ll be every day.

“Something fun that we love to do and love to watch will always be a part of our lives,” Van Buren said. “No matter how upset we get, we just look at our wedding stuff and we had fun.”

“The wrestling, everything, it’s the glue that’s putting it together, but what’s making me the most proud of it, I’m gonna get to say I do to somebody that not just loves me for all the wrestling I have,” Menegay said. “I hope I can be half as great as she is.”

