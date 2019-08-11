PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campus is dealing with the loss of two of their own after they were killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Bryant.

Treylin Cranford and Adriana Greenwood were passengers in a car pulled over by Bryant police.

They were killed after a FedEx truck driver slammed into their car during the traffic stop.

The news has come as a grim reminder for some of the most difficult times in life.

"We all came in together, I was hoping we left together, but God had different plans,” said Zaccaheus Love, UAPB student.

Students, faculty, and staff are leaning on each other for support while remembering the legacy both Treylin and Adriana left behind.

"Trey had goals,” said Vickie Newton, his instructor. “He referred to himself as 'Mr. CEO.'”

Treylin was best known on campus for his smile, respect, and love for poetry.

"He had so many good ideas, so much passion, and it was just cut short," said Love.

He played in the UAPB band, but was most passionate about radio.

"We were talking about coming up with our own radio show, but we didn't get to talk more about it because of the situation, which is so heartbreaking,” said Kalan Hooks, a classmate.

“Adriana was always ready,” said Jhashaira Farmer, a classmate. “She was a member of the Accounting and Finance Association. She was heavily involved, always ready to learn, a great person in general.”

Adriana’s friends left heartbroken while trying to cope with the loss.

Her best friend, JaVaughn Love, said she made campus a better place. He described her as the best friend he could ever have, and being a light in a dark world.

"UAPB is going to miss out on her loving presence, her joy, her attitude,” said Love. “Adriana came here from Houston. We’ve been friends for over a year and she was there for me in the most trying times of my life.”

University staff have offered their shoulder to cry on. Counselor Joyce Vaughan said all hands are on deck.

"We try to make ourselves visible in every corner and crevice of the campus,” said Vaughan.

This has been a tough year for the university with three student deaths this semester alone.

While the university is working to set up a vigil to honor Treylin and Adriana, Arkansas State Police continue to investigate the crash.

