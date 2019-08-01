With a new year comes new resolutions, with eating and living healthy usually at the top of the list.

But when it comes to health and wellness in the state, Arkansas falls short. The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Office is trying to change that statistic with a volunteer program that helps people across the state learn about living healthy.

Addie Wilson, a program associate with the extension office, said they are looking for volunteers with a passion for health and wellness to participate and teach their community on how to improve their lives.

“It’s 40 hours of education and we pair that all with research-based information," she said. "And after that they get to pick a community project where they get to go out in the community and make an impact.”

Wilson said wellness ambassador trainees will learn about different exercises, nutrition, strength training, stress management, money management and much more.

The ultimate goal of the project, which started in 2013, is to reach areas of the state where the lifestyle and health of the community could be greatly improved.

Anyone who would like to apply to become a wellness ambassador can go to their website. For more information on where programs are offered, contact the extension office at 501-671-2000.