LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – As millions of Americans watched Christine Blasey Ford talk about her alleged sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, experts say Fords remarks may bring up personal memories for others.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline reported a 147 percent increase in calls Thursday, Sept. 27, compared to a normal weekday when sexual assault did not dominate national headlines.

"A lot of the stories we're hearing happened a really long time ago. People are now feeling they are more likely to be believed when they tell their story," Monie Johnson said.

Monie Johnson is the executive director of the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault. She said in the last year, more people in Arkansas than ever are reporting sexual assault.

She said one Arkansas program has been doing direct services for over 20 years. They have never had a time where an advocate has needed to be in court usually more than once a week. She said now the program is seeing close to three sexual assault victims in court a day.

"A lot of our centers feel panicked because they don't have enough people to advocate for all the people that have come forward. The numbers are a lot bigger,” Johnson said.

Johnson said this is mostly in part to social media movements like #MeToo and women like Christine Blasey Ford coming forward.

"They are empowered by other people telling their story. They feel safer,” Johnson said.

Ford comes forward 36 years after her alleged assault. Johnson said that is not unusual.

"I was sexually assaulted when I was eighteen years old and in college and I never talked about it. Once the movement started, I started telling people what happened to me. And that was 34 years ago. That's a really long time,” she said.

Johnson said people are starting to come forward decades later because they may feel more comfortable to talk about it.

“When we start looking at people whose victimization was 30 something years ago, I think people tend to forget what the climate was like. Rape wasn’t really something that was talked about. Sex education wasn’t talked about,” Johnson said.

Regardless, Johnson said it is empowering to see more women and men coming forward.

"The coalition has historically not gotten calls from victims of sexual assault but we're getting more of those calls,” she said.

Johnson also wants to see less stigma around sexual assault and the victims who speak up.

"People have got to start understanding that sexual assault and rape is different than what it looks like. What it looks like is a betrayal of somebody that you trusted,” Johnson said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, the national hotline is 800.656.HOPE.

