Many of us say we work for a living. A new report, however, suggests that work is killing us instead.

The United Nations put out a report that found stress, long work hours and disease contribute to nearly 2.8 million deaths a year, while 374 million people get sick or hurt because of work.

The International Labour Organization, which was behind the report, said 86 percent of the deaths come from disease, and 6,500 people a day die from illnesses. Meanwhile, 1,000 people die daily from workplace accidents.

Heart-related illness led the way in deaths with 31 percent, followed by work-related cancer (26 percent) and respiratory illnesses (17 percent).

You can read the report here.

