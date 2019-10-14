LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the company's press release, the grand opening of the new Trader Joe's location in Little Rock will be Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 8:55 a.m. at 11500 Financial Centre Parkway, where a ribbon-cutting will take place. Live music, tastings, and giveaways will be happening throughout the entire day.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature murals that pay tribute to Little Rock's local landmarks.

Since the company opened their first store in Los Angeles in 1967, they now have nearly 500 stores nationwide in 41 states and in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Little Rock Trader Joe's accepting applications, looking to open this October

RELATED: Future Trader Joe's in Little Rock applies for liquor license