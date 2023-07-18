$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas as jackpot grows to $1 billion

A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at a gas station in Arkansas. Two other players in Arkansas also saw big winnings last night as well.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at an Arkansas gas station as the jackpot grew to an estimated $1 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Jordan's Kwik Stop in Bono, Arkansas.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, and 41 and the Powerball number was 21 and the multiplier was 4.

The ticket player was able to match the five white balls but didn't manage to get the Powerball number alongside the 5 numbers.

The original winning was $1 million but since the player included the Power Play option, they doubled their winnings.

While that was the largest amount that Arkansas saw overnight, a second player won $200K last night in Clinton and a third player won $50K in Fayetteville.