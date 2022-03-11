Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million

An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket, matching all five white balls, and having the total doubled with the multiplier.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster.

There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night.

The Arkansas buyer was able to match five white balls on his ticket, and after purchasing the multiplier for an additional $1, his $1 million prize was doubled.

Alongside the Arkansas buyer, there were two other people in the U.S. who were able to win $2 million. In addition, there were 16 others who walked away with tickets worth $1 million.

In total, more than 36,000 tickets were purchased in Arkansas for the Powerball drawing, with another person winning big-- buying a ticket worth $100,000 in Wilmot, Arkansas.

As for the $2 million ticket, H&M Food Mart is set to receive a $20,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

