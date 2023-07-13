Over $200K given to fund Arkansas water and wastewater projects

More than $200K has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture in reference to two water and wastewater projects that will serve over 11K Arkansans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than $200K has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture in reference to two water and wastewater projects that will serve over 11K Arkansans.

The funds were approved on Wednesday by the department's Natural Resources Commission and will total $203K that will be used for the two projects.

The first of the two projects will utilize $100K of the funds and will target the city of Helena-West Helena located in Phillips County in order to repair the water treatment plant and distribution system.