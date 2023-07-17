$25K lottery ticket sold in Brinkley, winner yet to claim prize

Arkansans should be checking their LOTTO tickets after a $25K ticket was recently sold in Brinkley!

The winning LOTTO ticket was sold at Road Ranger on N. Main Street as part of last Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for the ticket were 34, 18, 14, 6, 21 and 28 with the Bonus Number 1.

With the ticket still unclaimed, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is urging players to check their tickets.

“We urge all players who purchased at Road Ranger #278 to check your LOTTO tickets,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “The winner has 180 days from last Saturday to claim your prize.”

The LOTTO jackpot is only played and won in Arkansas. Heading into Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot is up to $634,000.