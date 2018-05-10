LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – If you didn’t know, there are three big jackpots up for grabs this week if you decide to play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

But, they didn't have any winners in drawings earlier this week so the jackpots keep growing.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday, October 5 is sitting at $420 million. The drawing is at 10 p.m. and you have until 9:45 p.m. to buy a ticket.

The Powerball jackpot is sitting at $253 million. Arkansas’s game is the Natural State jackpot which has reached $340,000. This drawing is also on Friday, October 5.

