LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A lucky Sheridan shopper bought a $3 million Mega Millions ticket, the Director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.

There was also a $30,000 winner in Brinkley. The $3 million ticket is the fourth-highest prize in the state.

The winners, Timothy Burdess and Christina Vandiver, said they plan to use most of the money to help the future of their children.

It's our 64th million + winner here.

