LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A lucky Sheridan shopper bought a $3 million Mega Millions ticket, the Director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.

There was also a $30,000 winner in Brinkley. The $3 million ticket is the fourth-highest prize in the state.

Also, we had a 3 million dollar winner in Sheridan and $30,000 winner in Brinkley. That’s the 4th highest prize ever in Arkansas behind a 177 million dollar Mega Winner, 25 million dollar powerball winner and a $3,000,006 mega winner. It’s our 64th million + winner here. 2/? — Bishop Woosley (@Bwoosley1) October 15, 2018

© 2018 KTHV