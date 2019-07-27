NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Construction on riverfront apartments expected to break ground soon will create more than $60 million worth of projects in downtown North Little Rock.

Newmark Moses Tucker and Terraforma announced Friday a 244-unit, upscale apartment complex called 'The Vue.' The $36 million project will be right off Riverfront Drive to the west of the Broadway Bridge.

"I think this just adds more people. It just adds to the life of Argenta," Danny Bradley said.

Danny Bradley is the Chief of Staff for Mayor Joe Smith. He said this apartment complex is the second major apartment complex to be built in downtown North Little Rock in the past year.

"Over half of them are going to have a view of the Little Rock skyline and the Arkansas River," he said.

Bradley said The Vue is also just one of the many constructions projects in Argenta.

The area is seeing over $60 million worth of projects right now, most of them on Main Street.

"We got the new headquarters for the First Orion. We've got a new building going in that's going to house not only our convention and visitors bureau, but it's going to house an architectural firm and nonprofit organization," he said.

Bradley said these projects will likely be completed by early next year. But, construction on the highly anticipated Plaza will likely finish up by the end of 2019.

"It's got water features, it's got lighting, it's got a huge screen that can used for any visual display," Bradley said.

Bradley said construction on The Vue begins in the next few weeks.