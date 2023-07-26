Four Arkansas players claim big lottery prizes | Here's how much they won

Four Arkansans claimed big lottery prizes this week as 2 players each cashed in on their $100K prizes and 2 others each claimed $50K prizes of their own.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four different Arkansas players claimed lottery prizes that were at least $50K!

The big winnings came from all around the state, with all four winners cashing in this week at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center.

Charlotte Bridges, who is from Mammoth Spring was able to win $100K from a Powerball ticket she purchased from Town & Country Supermarket in Salem in part with the July 19 drawing.

"My boyfriend never plays the lottery but always suggests that I select the numbers of our birthdates, which led to the $100,000 win. I played a different set of numbers on the second play," Bridges said.

The first person Bridges told about the big win? Her boyfriend of course. As for how she will spend the new fortune, well she's not entirely sure herself.

Bridges wasn't the only person in Arkansas that took home $100K however. Charles Shepard, who is from Hope, cashed in his $100K lottery prize from a $5 EZ Grand instant ticket that he bought.

We had two Arkansans who claimed $50K lottery prizes. The first winner being John Brousseau, who is from Fayetteville and bought his winning ticket at a Kum & Go in the city as part of the July 17 drawing.

"My wife and I always play our grandchildren's ages. We needed one more number, so we selected the age of our youngest son," Brousseau said.

As for his plans with the new lottery earnings? Well, he plans to put it towards a new family home.