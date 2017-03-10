Some Arkansans to receive TurboTax settlement checks | Here's what to know

Some Arkansans that were TurboTax customers are set to receive settlement money soon— AG Tim Griffin offers tips to ensure that you are receiving a legitimate check.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, Attorney General Tim Griffin announced that people in Arkansas who were misled into paying for "free" tax services by TurboTax's owner, Intuit, will receive checks via mail through May 2023.

About 37,343 Arkansans will share in the state's $1,135,660 portion of the settlement that was announced in May of last year.

In a multistate agreement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Intuit/TurboTax will distribute $141 million to about 4.4 million Americans.

“It is gratifying to see Arkansans be made whole through this settlement after being misled into paying for a free service. I encourage anyone who has questions about this settlement payment to contact my office,” Griffin explained.

For the last several tax filing seasons during 2016, 2017, and 2018, Intuit offered supposedly free TurboTax services that turned out to not be free for most customers. In order to complete their filing under certain conditions, customers needed to upgrade to a paid version of the software.

Qualifying Arkansans that were TurboTax customers during that time will get their refunds automatically— the amount of compensation a customer will get is determined by whether the customer used the service for one, two, or three years.

The dates established for checks to be mailed to eligible consumers are April 24 through May 10, 2023.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin offers the following tips to ensure that you are receiving a legitimate check:

The upper left corner of the letter, which appears through a window in the envelope, shows the letter is from Attorney General Tim Griffin.

The next line in the letter says that it is from the Intuit Multistate Settlement Administrator.

The letter itself has the Attorney General’s seal.