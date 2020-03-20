LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced her office received 185 complaints over price-gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rutledge also urges the public to not post on social media, joking about price gouging. If you do, you will receive a call from her office. It is being taken very seriously.

Nearly a week ago, Rutledge announced temporary laws against price gouging, or rising the price of in-demand supplies, for the next 30 days while Arkansas handles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

For every violation, you can receive a fine of up to $10,000 for every item sold over the legal limit. Rutledge said this law doesn't only cover corporate businesses, but small businesses, private citizens, and anything being sold on Facebook Marketplace as well.

Rutledge said the consequences are "harsh" due to businesses and individuals taking advantage of Arkansans in a time of need.

Key facts to know:

96 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

203 people are under investigation

548 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

