LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Big news for those working at Arkansas Children's Hospital, they're raising the minimum wage for all their workers.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, Arkansas Children's Inc. will raise its minimum wage from $10.10 an hour to $14 an hour.

The change was approved by the health system's board of directors, who have prioritized ensuring all employees earn a living wage.

"We believe this investment will result in team members who are better equipped to help us care for sick and hurt children," said Arkansas Children's President & CEO Marcy Doderer. "In order to take care of our most vulnerable populations, our board of directors saw it as fundamental to take care of our team by offering this living wage. We want our employees to feel like their paycheck can take care of them and their families."

The move will also help Arkansas Children's remain an employer of choice, as many retailers and corporations begin moving their minimum wage. Currently, the health system has committed to $14 an hour.

With hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, clinics in Jonesboro and South West Little Rock, mobile dental services throughout the state, a research institute, private foundation and statewide outreach programs, Arkansas Children's employs about 4,300 people.

This news comes as voters in the state of Arkansas are set to vote on Issue 5 which is about minimum wage. Issue 5 is on the November 2018 ballot. It proposes raising the state's minimum wage from $9.25 per hour by January 1, 2019, $10 per hour by January 1, 2020, then $11 per hour by January 1, 2021.

