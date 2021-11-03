Arkansas experts encourage customers to begin holiday shopping now

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? Due to port delays and worker shortages, many experts say it's time to start thinking about your gifts this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We aren't even one full week into November and many people are already talking about holiday shopping!

So, how soon is too soon and should you really be checking things off your list now?

Experts say, yes.

From port delays to worker shortages, the supply chain is still struggling to keep up, which is why Little Rock Regional Chamber President and CEO, Jay Chesshir, said if you find something you like this holiday season, pick it up now.

"I would highly suggest folks to go ahead and start if they haven't already," he said.

The Thanksgiving feast is still weeks away and holiday decorations are still packed in boxes, but you might want to start thinking about what you'll be putting under your tree.

Especially if you have something specific in mind, according to Chesshir, .

"The availability and the pricing of that between now and Christmas Day is only going to get less available and probably more expensive," he said.

Chesshir said if you're a procrastinator or someone that always waits for the best deal, you might want to change your shopping habits this year.

"In years past, obviously, we look to Black Friday and Cyber Monday and all those wonderful sales and those things will happen. The question, though, is what will be available, and then what really will the sale be" he said.

Over at E. Leigh's Boutique in Little Rock, Owner and CEO Erin Hohnbaum, has a similar message to anyone who walks into her store.

"We're telling our customers, 'Hey, shop early, shop often because we're getting goods in every single week and those goods are flying off the racks,'" she said.

Once they are off the racks, Hohnbaum said they're having a difficult time getting them back.

"We are getting notifications from vendors about potential restocks, but those are for January and February 2022," she said.

The uncertainty and delays are even causing the store to change their "Guaranteed by Christmas" date up 10 days.

According to Hohnbaum, in past years people would be able to order by Dec. 20 and have it by the holiday.

"That just isn't possible for us right now because we don't have that full confidence in shipping timelines," she said.

So, whether you're scrolling online or walking into stores for your shopping, don't wait before it's too late.

"If you see something that you love, buy it, make the purchase. This is not the year to wait on those kind of items," Hohnbaum said.

If you're looking for those big ticket items, like televisions or computers, Chesshir said get those while you can.