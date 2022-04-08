Arkansas man feeling lucky after winning big on lottery ticket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the July 21 lottery drawing, Edrick Tan of Austin bought a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app and lucked out winning $25,000-a-year-for-life.
Tan also added that he had recently decided to download the Jackpocket app on a whim after a friend recommended it.
“I play the lottery maybe once or twice a year; however, this was my first purchase through the app,” he said. “Despite receiving an email and phone call from Jackpocket stating that I won the second-tier prize, I didn’t think the win was real until I came to claim my winnings.”
Mr. Tan went to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center last week and opted to take the cash option which came to a grand total of $390,000 in cash.
He was able to match the first five winning numbers for the drawing without using the Lucky ball.
He said that he plans to save his prize money and invest to help his children in the future.