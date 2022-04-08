Arkansas man feeling lucky after winning big on lottery ticket

A man from Arkansas was feeling lucky after winning a total of $390,000 dollars from a Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the July 21 lottery drawing, Edrick Tan of Austin bought a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app and lucked out winning $25,000-a-year-for-life.

Tan also added that he had recently decided to download the Jackpocket app on a whim after a friend recommended it.

“I play the lottery maybe once or twice a year; however, this was my first purchase through the app,” he said. “Despite receiving an email and phone call from Jackpocket stating that I won the second-tier prize, I didn’t think the win was real until I came to claim my winnings.”

Mr. Tan went to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center last week and opted to take the cash option which came to a grand total of $390,000 in cash.

He was able to match the first five winning numbers for the drawing without using the Lucky ball.