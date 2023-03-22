'It will pay off in the end': Arkansas man wins big in Natural State Jackpot

One man from a small town in Arkansas has been over the moon since he won more than $100,000— he now plans to buy a brand new vehicle with his winnings.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD BAY, Ark. — A retired Marine Corps Veteran from Fairfield Bay, a town about fifty miles outside of Conway, has been over the moon since he won the Natural State Jackpot and was able to take home $121,000.

Gary Wall claimed his prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock after purchasing the winning ticket for last Friday night's drawing at T & A Oil Co.

He explained that he is an avid lottery player and was relaxing at home when he learned he had won the jackpot. Wall also explained that he typically selects numbers that are close to his heart, such as his two daughter's birthdays, or even his own.

Mr. Wall quickly informed the clerks at the store that he had a winning ticket, and he said that with his newfound wealth, he plans to buy himself a brand-new vehicle.

This win wasn't the first one Gary has lucked out with— in 2018, he actually won $5,000 with a straight number match on Cash 4.