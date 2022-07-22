Arkansas police officers will get $5,000 bonus soon

Arkansas police officers will soon receive a bonus thanks to a bill that was signed earlier this year by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A woman recently reached out to THV11 and asked when the Little Rock Police Department will see the one-time bonus of $5,000 that the Governor promised earlier this year.

Turns out it could be sooner than we thought.

"So far, all the Little Rock police officers that are eligible, all their forms have been filled out," said Lieutenant Watson with the Little Rock Police Department.

Police officers across the state are now eligible to receive some extra cash thanks to a bill signed earlier this year by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Local officers can get a $5,000 bonus and state officers can get $2,000.

The Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) said that some agencies have already been given their money— out of the 50 million dollars allocated, 7 million has been given out so far.

"So, this is happening fairly quickly and we will continue to see that in the next few weeks," said Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with DFA.

After the law enforcement agencies fill out the paperwork, it is then verified by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Lastly, the information is given to the DFA, which will distribute the bonuses.

"The law states that the local law enforcement organization should provide that to the officers in the form of a paycheck as soon as possible," said Hardin.