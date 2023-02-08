Arkansas starts fiscal year with revenue nearly $16M above forecast

Arkansas finance officials on Wednesday said the state's revenue has come in nearly $16 million above forecast at the start of the fiscal year.

The Department of Finance and Administration said net available revenue in July totaled $553.3 million, which was $11.3 million above the same month last year and $15.9 million above forecast. Arkansas' fiscal year began July 1.

The state ended the last fiscal year with a $1.1 billion surplus, the second largest in the state's history, the department announced last month. Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders last month said she hasn't ruled out calling a special session to take up additional tax-cut proposals because of that surplus.